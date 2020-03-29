Opposition grills BJP govt on preparedness as Covid-19 outbreak moves towards community transmission phase

As Karnataka slips into Covid-19 stage 3 – the community transmission phase - Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa convened an urgent all-party meet to brief the Opposition on steps taken by the State government.

In the all-party meet, Yediyurappa said, the suggestions given at the meeting will be implemented.

Assuring political parties, he said “There is no shortage of testing kits, medicines and masks, if there is need we will buy or import more. Testing kits will be distributed to all district and taluk hospitals. We have also decided to provide life cover to police and civil workers.”

“We are working on helping migrant Kannadiga workers in Goa and in other States. If they (migrant) agree, we will make arrangements to shift them and send them to their village.”

He said there is no bar on agricultural activities which can go on. “We have taken extra precautions to maintain supply of food grains through PDS.”

Questioning the government’s response to Coronavirus crisis, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, Siddaramaiah, expressed concern over the government’s failure to identify all the international passengers who had landed in Bengaluru over the last two months.

He questioned the failure of government to tackle the crisis as the state has entered stage 3. “Government claims we are still in Stage 2. But the Covid-19 positive cases reported from Nanjangud (near Mysuru) and Sira (near Tumukuru) who died on March 28) had no travel history nor did they have any contact with persons coming from coronavirus-hit countries. These cases need a closer examination. We must take immediate steps to prevent the virus from spreading to our villages.”

Janata Dal Secular JD(S) leader and Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded to know how many international passengers had been stamped (for home quarantine) till date. Guidelines framed for dead body disposal and as to how well prepared is the state in such eventualities.

Covid-19 update

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin said seven new cases have been confirmed in the State. Till date 83 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed including five discharged after treatment and three who succumbed to the infection. So far 75 Coronavirus positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals.