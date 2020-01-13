Opposition resolution will gladden Pakistan: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The BJP ridiculed the resolution passed by 20 Opposition parties here on Monday, saying the unity of the parties has crumbled as the BSP, SP, AAP and the Trinamool Congress decided to boycott the meeting convened by the Congress. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that the Congress was the only major party that attended the meeting.

The resolution passed by it must have gladdened the heart of Pakistan, he added.

Contesting the arguments against the CAA, he said: “Parliament debated the Bill for two days, voting took place, all parties participated in the debate. Now the Opposition says that the CAA was passed in a hurry.”