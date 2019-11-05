Opposition: Where is Amit Shah?

The Opposition parties criticised Home Minister Amit Shah and his Ministry for the protests by the Delhi Police over clashes between lawyers and cops at a court complex here last Saturday.

The Congress said the incident is a “new low” in the history of independent India. “A new low in 72 years - Police on protest in ‘National Capital of Delhi’. Is this BJP’s ‘New India’? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India’s HM, Sh. Amit Shah,” wrote Congress leader and media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala in Twitter. “Who is going to protect the law and order and citizens of the national capital of Delhi. Is this the new India that the BJP used to tell us about,” he asked.

“Where is Home minister Amit Shah. Please come forward and tell us how do you want to ensure that law and order is maintained in the national capital of Delhi and the entire matter is being sorted out as per the cannons of law,” he said.

CPI(M) General secretary Sitaram Yechury too sought an answer from Shah. “The Delhi police comes under the Union Home Ministry. The situation is extremely serious. Where is the Home Minister?” he asked.