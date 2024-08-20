Optiemus Electronics on Tuesday said it has ventured into telecom equipment manufacturing to boost indigenous design and manufacturing.

The company said it is working with Tejas Networks as a manufacturing partner for a wide array of telecom equipment like 4G base band units/ remote radio head/ ONT/ ONU / broadband switches and routers at its manufacturing facility in Noida.

“Tejas Networks stands on a strong foundation to make significant strides in domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment and we are ready to support them in this endeavour to take another leap towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative in telecom manufacturing in India,” A Gururaj, Managing Director, Optiemus Electronics said.

Tejas Networks is one of the highly valued Indian companies designing and manufacturing telecom and networking products, and has evolved as a strong trusted partner in the telecom ecosystem over the last decade, he said.

“Tejas has been at the forefront of indigenous telecom equipment design and manufacturing for a long time in India. In our continuous pursuance towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, adding Optiemus, as one of our manufacturing partners, will provide a boost to the domestic manufacturing of telecom products,” V Sembian, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tejas Networks said.

