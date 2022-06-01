OptraSCAN’s digital pathology scanner OS-SiA gets US patent 

OptraSCAN, the leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, announced its digital pathology scanner OS-SiA has been granted a US patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

OS-SiA has inbuilt intelligence to scan, index and analyse pathological samples simultaneously. This will benefit the end-user to view the whole slide scanned image along with analysed output as an overlay during their review process. OptraSCAN’s India headquarter is based out of Pune and is spearheaded by its CEO Abhi Gholap.

The patent describes a technique invented by OptraSCAN, the AI-enabled digital pathology scanner OS-SiA automatically identifies specimens to scan and simultaneously analyses the tissue or cell area being scanned. OS-SiA is the industry’s first AI-enabled digital scanner that will provide real-time predictive analysis and actionable insights.

Digital pathology

“Currently, the digital pathology slide scanners are restricted to partial or whole slide image acquisition and digitisation into an image. Our next-generation scanner OS-SiA scans and analyses simultaneously eliminating the need for additional processing applications”, said Abhi Gholap, Founder and CEO, OptraSCAN.

“This patent highlights our constant efforts to improve the adoption of digital pathology solutions and support the pathology community,” he added.

OS-SiA can be embedded in the existing series of its cloud-enabled brightfield scanners namely OS-Lite and OS-Ultra. The custom algorithms provide real-time ROI detection while scanning, cell quantification for IHC/HNE markers, morphological measurements built using the core library.The whole slide image can be viewed in a local / web-based / cloud-based image viewer. The deep learning computational module is provided for self-learning in the scanning device.

“This is the kind of breakthrough we need to accelerate the adoption of digital pathology, simultaneous scanning and analysis will help pathologists make faster decisions and improve patient outcomes.” Zu-Hua Gao MD, Medical Advisor at OptraSCAN and Chair - Pathology, University of British Columbia.