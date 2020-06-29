Oracle opens its second data centre in Hyderabad

Oracle has launched a new data centre in Hyderabad as the company witnesses a surge in enterprise demand due to increased digitalisation.

This is Oracle’s second data centre in the country. The first one is present in Mumbai. Talking to BusinessLine, Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India, stated that Indian customers and partners will have access to all Oracle Cloud services at attractive price points. Oracle did not quantify investments that went into the Mumbai data centre.

Indian businesses like their global counterparts are reeling under the impact of Covid-19. In this backdrop, some have started to digitise their business processes. “Now, as Indian enterprises restart their journey onto the growth track, they will look first for locally-based cloud infrastructure and services providers that can provide low latency, in-country services to access data and its data management and analysis, bullet-proof security and interoperable cloud environments. A provider that can fulfill these demands and complies with the data sovereignty laws of the country will be viewed as a partner of choice,” said Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.

Data Privacy Bill

A large number of organisations are looking to change growth orbits with greater focus on cloud-led innovation. “With two Oracle Cloud regions live in India, we’re geared to support our 15,000 customers, with adequate support by nearly 1,000 specialised Oracle partners,” added Kumar. With India set to pass the Data Privacy Bill, Kumar pointed out that Oracle’s solutions have inbuilt compliance mechanisms to ensure that sensitive data remains within the confines of a region.

Underpinning our business is modern technology, which allows us to serve customers faster and more efficiently, said Raveendrababu BN, Executive Director, Manappuram Finance. This follows its Mumbai Cloud region launch last year, with which oracle will provide enterprises with business continuity, cyber security and disaster recovery options, all hosted in its cloud.