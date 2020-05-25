Over 100 domestic flights cancelled in Tamil Nadu on Monday

Asymptomatic persons need to undergo home quarantine for 14 days or can register for paid institutional quarantine (hotel), in case they don’t have a home in the State.

It is mandatory for all domestic air passengers flying in to the State to register their details online and obtain a TN e-PASS through TN e-PASS portal.

On Monday, the first flight with 116 passengers departed at 6.35 am from Chennai to Delhi. The first flight to land was at 8.15 am - that too from Delhi. Tamil Nadu, late on Sunday, had given nod for domestic flight operations in the State from Monday.

Further, many airports, including Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, did not operate today. Additionally, there were not enough passengers to fly. A passenger Nithyanandan tweeted “Travelled from Chennai to Coimbatore with the flight not even half occupied.”

Airport sources mentioned several reasons for the cancellations. The first was the limitation in landing of only 25 flights fixed by the State government. The Chennai airport handled less than 40 flights (landing and Take off) on Monday as against the scheduled plan of nearly 150 flights approved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Chennai airport came back to life on Monday after two months of lockdown following the resumption of domestic passenger flights. However, the first day was marred by chaos as over 100 flights were cancelled, leaving hundreds of passengers unable to reach their destinations.

