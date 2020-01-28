Over 1,000 companies will participate in DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow

Over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries will take part in the biggest-ever DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9, the Defence Ministry said.

The number of foreign companies participating in the expo has also increased to 165 from 160 previously. In the earlier edition of the DefExpo held in Chennai, 702 companies had participated.

Defence ministers and service chiefs of 35 countries have confirmed their participation for the event, the ministry said in a statement.

It said a substantial number of Memorandum of Undertaking (MoUs) are expected to be inked during the Expo that will help in new business collaborations.

The event is themed ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’ and it will focus on bringing leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide myriad opportunities for the government, private manufactures and start-ups.

It will cover the entire spectrum of aerospace, defence and security interests.

The sub theme of the exhibition is ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’, which aligns with the concept of the future battlefield.

Manufacturing for the aerospace and defence sector through application of newer technologies will also be focused upon, the statement added.

In addition to exhibiting products and technologies and live demonstrations by the services, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and industry will showcase the land, naval, air and internal security systems.

The DefExpo is also likely to play the role of a catalyst in attracting not only investments but also cutting-edge technologies to the region, it said.

The India-US defence relationship which has experienced a very ambitious and positive trajectory has been an engine of growth of the overall bilateral ties, according to a top official of a business advocacy group.

The US India Business Council (USIBC) that represents top American companies in India is taking a high-powered delegation of the US defence companies to DefExpo 2020.

“Clearly the US India defence relationship is one that has seen just a very ambitious, and positive trajectory and it’s been an engine of growth not only for the security partnership between our two come through countries, but frankly it’s been an engine of growth in the overall relationship,” Nisha Desai Biswal, President, USIBC told PTI.