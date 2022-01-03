News

Over 12,000 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

January 03, 2022

Till date, a total of 578 Omicron cases have been reported in the State

Maharashtra reported 12,160 new Covid-19 and 68 Omicron patients on Monday. The total number of active Covid-19 patients is now 52,422. With a fatality rate of 2.1 per cent, the State reported 11 Covid-19 related deaths on Monday while 1,748 patients were discharged.

According to the State Health Department’s data, Mumbai reported 7,928 Covid-19 patients while Mumbai circle including Mumbai city, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Raigad etc reported 10,682 patients. The recovery rate of the State is 97.05 per cent. Currently, 3,32,610 people are in-home quarantine and 1,096 people are in institutional quarantine.

To date, a total of 578 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the State. Out of these, 259 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

