Over 12 lakh persons get Covid jabs in TN on Nov 25

A total of 12,01,832 persons were vaccinated in the 11th special Covid-19 vaccination camp across Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the State had urged those not vaccinated to get the shots immediately. Of the total, 4,52,969 persons took the first dose and 7,48,863 took the second dose, according to the State Health Department.
The number of doses administered was less on Thursday due to heavy rain in 18 districts, said Health Minister M Subramaniam in a press release.
In the previous ten special camps held in the last two months, a total of 1.85 crore people have been vaccinated.
As on Thursday, a total of 6.59 crore people got vaccinated with 77.02 per cent of them had the first dose and 41.60 per cent of them the second dose, the minister said.
Special camps were held at around 50,000 places across the State. In Chennai, special camps are being held in 1,600 places with a target to vaccinate around 2 lakh, he told reporters in Royapuram in the morning.
The State has over 1 crore vaccines - both Covaxin and Covishield. People should not give any excuse for not taking the vaccine. Those who have not taken their vaccines are highly vulnerable to get affected by the Coronavirus, he said.
The minister said that in countries like Russia and Ukraine where vaccination was low, the death rate was high. In contrast, in countries like Singapore and the UK that have achieved high vaccination, the death rate was low.
In the last seven days, Singapore reported 14,905 new cases but the number of deaths was only 76. Similarly, in the UK, in the last seven days 2.84 lakh people were infected but the number of deaths was around only 1,029 and mostly older persons.
In contrast, in Russia where 44 per cent of the population were vaccinated, a total of 2.57 lakh persons were infected in the last one week and around 1,300 persons died every day. Similarly, in Ukraine where only 30 per cent of people have been vaccinated, in the last seven days, 1.11 lakhs were infected with 600 deaths reported every day. “This only shows that in countries where vaccination was low, the number of deaths was high,” the minister said.
Despite a lot of awareness, a large number of people are still hesitant to get vaccinated. This is really sad. Lakhs of government staff are working tirelessly to ensure more people get vaccinated. People should come forward voluntarily to get the shots, he said.
In Chennai slums, government officials are engaged in door-to-door campaigns and bringing unvaccinated persons to get the shots.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 739 newCovid cases (744 on Wednesday). After 764 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,442.
There were 17 deaths registered and 1,01,993 samples tested.
Chennai reported 107 new cases (115) while Coimbatore saw 112 new cases.
Rounds
date
Total vaccination (in lakhs)
1
September 12
28.91
2
September 19
16.43
3
September 26
25.04
4
October 3
17.04
5
October 10
22.85
6
October 23
23.27
7
October 30
17.20
8
November 14
16.40
9
November 18
8.36*
10
November 21
18.21
11
November 25
12.01**
*Number was less due to heavy rain in most 23 districts
*Number was less due to heavy rain in most 18 districts
