Over 150 GW of renewable energy projects installed or in pipeline

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
India now has over 150 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy generation capacity either installed or in pipeline according to data shared by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
An official statement said 84.40 GW of renewable energy generation capacity has been installed in the country. Another 36.68 GW is currently under implementation while 29.58 GW has been tendered. This takes the total installed and in the pipeline renewable energy generation capacity to 150.66 GW.
In 2015, it was decided that 175 GW of renewable energy capacity will be installed by 2022. This includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from biomass and 5 GW from small hydro power.
To help achieve this target, the Centre has proposed setting up Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPPs) under the existing Solar Park Scheme. The objective of the UMREPP is to provide land upfront to the project developer and facilitate transmission infrastructure for developing Renewable Energy (RE) based UMPPs with solar/wind/hybrid and also with storage system, if required.
Till now, the Centre has received proposals from Public Sector Enterprises to set up 42,000 MW of UMREPPs across the country.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...