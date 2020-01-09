Over 150 GW of renewable energy projects installed or in pipeline

India now has over 150 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy generation capacity either installed or in pipeline according to data shared by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

An official statement said 84.40 GW of renewable energy generation capacity has been installed in the country. Another 36.68 GW is currently under implementation while 29.58 GW has been tendered. This takes the total installed and in the pipeline renewable energy generation capacity to 150.66 GW.

In 2015, it was decided that 175 GW of renewable energy capacity will be installed by 2022. This includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from biomass and 5 GW from small hydro power.

To help achieve this target, the Centre has proposed setting up Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPPs) under the existing Solar Park Scheme. The objective of the UMREPP is to provide land upfront to the project developer and facilitate transmission infrastructure for developing Renewable Energy (RE) based UMPPs with solar/wind/hybrid and also with storage system, if required.

Till now, the Centre has received proposals from Public Sector Enterprises to set up 42,000 MW of UMREPPs across the country.