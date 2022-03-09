Over 179.3 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far

India has administered over 179.3 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the official data, as of 7 am on Tuesday, a total of 1,79,33,99,555 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of this, 91,06,63,101 total first doses and 77,42,64,605 total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 18 years; and 5,55,80,872 total first doses and 3,20,34,392 total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 years. Similarly, as many as 2,08,56,585 precaution doses, too, have been administered so far.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 18,69,103 doses were given, of which, 1,29,332 were first doses and 11,03,689 were second doses administered to those aged 18+ years. Similarly, 77,648 first doses and 4,74,348 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years; and 84,086 precaution doses were also given out.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board among the States with 29,28,72,740 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,69,51,154 doses and West Bengal with 13,18,84,604 doses.

Daily caseload

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 46,962, and as many as 4,575 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 7,416 recoveries were recorded, increasing the total recoveries to 4,24,13,566. As many as 145 deaths, too, were recorded taking the toll to 5,15,355.