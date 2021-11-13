News

Over 18.53 crore unutilised Covid vaccine doses still available with States: Centre

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 13, 2021

More than 123 crore doses have been provided to the States so far

More than 123 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to the States and Union territories through the Government of India free of cost channel and under the direct State procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

More than 18.53 crore (18,53,90,836) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States, it added.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, the Ministry said.

In the new phase of universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the States, the Ministry said.

