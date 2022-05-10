Over 190.5 crore Covid vaccination doses administered so far 

India has administered more than 190.5 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on May 10, about 1,90,50,86,706 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,51,73,004 total first doses and 81,70,03,869 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,87,75,749 total first doses and 4,33,26,396 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3,06,99,031 first doses and 1,02,47,926 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 11,37,926 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,87,22,805 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

In the last 24 hours, 13,90,912 total doses of the vaccine were administered.

Of this, 53,593 first doses and 5,06,875 second doses were administered to the 18+ population. 32,194 first doses and 98,265 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,79,649 first doses and 3,41,584 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. About 42,185 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours, while 1,36,567 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

On State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 31,80,57,428 doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16,56,35,478 doses while West Bengal takes the third spot with 13,88,62,736 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 19,637.

In the last 24 hours, 2,288 new cases were recorded with 3,044 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,63,949. Ten deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,103.