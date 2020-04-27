Over 200 Tablighi Jamaat recovered from Covid-19 pledge to donate plasma for therapy trials: Report

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
More than 200 members of the Tablighi Jamaat who have recovered from Covid-19 infection have pledged to donate plasma for the treatment of other patients with severe infections, according to media reports.
The members have been tested and the collection of their plasma will begin from today to help those patients admitted in city hospitals who are in critical conditions, according to a report published in the Hindustan Times.
Over 2,300 people had been evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi towards the end of March out of which 1,080 had tested positive for Covid-19. 869 members have recovered from the infection in Delhi so far, the report said.
The plasma collection in the city is managed by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). It has received around nine donations. Few more donations will be collected today, it said.
The Delhi government had planned to seek the Centre’s permission to allow the use of plasma therapy in all the hospitals of the National Capital Region (NCR) for treating Covid-positive patients as the initial trials of the therapy had shown satisfactory results as per previous reports.
The government currently has limited approval to the authorities. Currently, it can conduct a randomised control trial of the plasma therapy for 20 patients who are in critical condition. Ten of whom will receive the plasma of recovered Covid-positive patients which is full of antibodies. The other half will receive a placebo with no therapeutic value to test whether the plasma will actually help heal these patients.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called for plasma donations stating that the plasma will help save the lives of critical Covid-19 patients, the report said.
The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Tablighi Jamaat has also agreed to donate plasma for the convalescent plasma therapy trials if required and cooperate with the State governments, the Hindu reported.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...