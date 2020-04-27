Over 200 Tablighi Jamaat recovered from Covid-19 pledge to donate plasma for therapy trials: Report

More than 200 members of the Tablighi Jamaat who have recovered from Covid-19 infection have pledged to donate plasma for the treatment of other patients with severe infections, according to media reports.

The members have been tested and the collection of their plasma will begin from today to help those patients admitted in city hospitals who are in critical conditions, according to a report published in the Hindustan Times.

Over 2,300 people had been evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi towards the end of March out of which 1,080 had tested positive for Covid-19. 869 members have recovered from the infection in Delhi so far, the report said.

The plasma collection in the city is managed by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). It has received around nine donations. Few more donations will be collected today, it said.

The Delhi government had planned to seek the Centre’s permission to allow the use of plasma therapy in all the hospitals of the National Capital Region (NCR) for treating Covid-positive patients as the initial trials of the therapy had shown satisfactory results as per previous reports.

The government currently has limited approval to the authorities. Currently, it can conduct a randomised control trial of the plasma therapy for 20 patients who are in critical condition. Ten of whom will receive the plasma of recovered Covid-positive patients which is full of antibodies. The other half will receive a placebo with no therapeutic value to test whether the plasma will actually help heal these patients.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called for plasma donations stating that the plasma will help save the lives of critical Covid-19 patients, the report said.

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Tablighi Jamaat has also agreed to donate plasma for the convalescent plasma therapy trials if required and cooperate with the State governments, the Hindu reported.