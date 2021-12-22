Over 25,000 compliances reduced so far: DPIIT Secy

Scaling the population peak in India
Over 25,000 compliances have been reduced by Union ministries, States and UTs so far to further improve ease of living and doing business, a top government official said on Wednesday.
These compliances were reduced during the last phase of an initiative that ended on August 15 this year.
Now, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), an arm of the commerce and industry ministry, has again started the initiative to further identify the pain points for businesses and common people and reduce or eliminate those burdens.
To further improve ease of living and doing business, the DPIIT is conducting a National Workshop on the “Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden” on December 22. The workshop is witnessing participation from across Central ministries and States/Union Territories (UTs).
"In the last phase, which ended on August 15 2021, more than 25,000 compliances were reduced...However this is not the end of the journey, there are still compliance burdens," DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said at the inauguration of the workshop.
Three groups will deliberate on three themes and submit their report to the Cabinet Secretary today. The themes are effective grievance redressal, national single sign-on for efficient delivery of citizen services, and breaking silos and enhancing synergies among government departments, he added.
"How do we reduce grievances to the satisfaction of people…if the grievances cannot be resolved or accepted, in that case, can we handle it sensitively and communicate why it is not possible...," Jain said.
The session on breaking silos would focus on integration between central ministries/departments and State single window systems, and single business ID.
Session on single sign-on would deal with deliberations on onboarding all citizen services by Central and State government services under one roof – National Citizen-Centric Portal and the creation of a 'National Digital Profile' for all citizens that would be used to pre-fill government forms and also as a tool to citizen benefit welfare discovery.
The third session on grievance redressal would focus on topics like usage of next-generation technology in effective grievance redressal, and accountability-based mechanisms for enhanced effectiveness of redressal quality.
