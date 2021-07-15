‘Over 2.60 crore people got employment through MSMEs’

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Loans worth ₹2.5-lakh crore were disbursed to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in four years, which drew investments of about ₹4-lakh crore to the State and generated 2.60 crore jobs, said Sidharth Nath Singh, Uttar Pradesh’s MSME Minister.
“District-wise strategies have been prepared to promote traditional industries. Also, for the marketing and promotion of products, MoUs have been signed with online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and eBay,” said Singh.
During the first wave of Covid-19, industries in essential commodities and exports continued to operate. Whereas in the second wave a with only a partial curfew imposed, industries and businesses operated as usual. The New MSME Act 2020 got implemented amid the ongoing pandemic, under which clearance is being given in 72 hours and exemption from various types of licenses has been given for around 1,000 days. During Covid itself, nearly 415 units have been given NOC and they are also operating industries, he added.
Now industrialisation is being promoted in villages also it is being started in Prayagraj under ‘Pilot Project’. In this, arrangements are also being made for the accommodation of the workers along with the training centre.
Under the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme rolled out in 2018, Common Facility Centers have been set up in 40 out of all 75 districts of the State.
“ODOP is a big reason for the increase in the exports of UP. For this, efforts were made at every level and an export policy was formulated. Export Development Center has been set up at the district level. Exports of ₹88,967 crore in 2017-18 increased by 35 per cent to ₹1.21-lakh crore 2020-21,” said Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME.
