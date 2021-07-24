News

Over 2.98 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with States, private hospitals: Government

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 24, 2021

File photo   -  PTI

Total consumptionis 41,55,50,543 doses

More than 2.98 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories (UTs) and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 44.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through all sources and a further 85,58,360 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 41,55,50,543 doses.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Published on July 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.