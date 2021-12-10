Over 43% of amount sanctioned for tourism projects not released in last 7 years

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Over 43 per cent of the amount sanctioned as assistance to central agencies for tourism infrastructure development in the past seven years is yet to be released. The total amount sanctioned for over 23 tourism projects was ₹456.31 crore, however, only ₹258.37 crore has been released.
Between 2014-15, three projects were taken up, for which an amount of ₹21.67 crore was sanctioned however, only ₹17.69 crore was released. A similar number of projects were sanctioned over the next four fiscals till 2017. On an average, only 60 per cent of the funds were released.
During fiscal 2018-2019, ₹80.55 crore was sanctioned for 5 projects but only ₹52.50 crore was released. In 2019-2020, four projects worth ₹85.85 crore were sanctioned and the released amount was only ₹35.91 crore.
In 2020-2021 too, less than 50 per cent of the amount for four projects were released. Similarly, for 2021-22 only one project was sanctioned worth ₹50 crore but only ₹25 crore was released.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the maintenance of tourist infrastructure and amenities at Archaeological Survey of India/State heritage sites is the responsibility of ASI/State Archaeology Department and State government. “However, the Ministry of Tourism under various schemes creates and maintains tourist infrastructure and amenities at important tourist sites.”
The minister explained that assistance was given to central agencies for tourism infrastructure development. It was done in order to provide financial assistance to various central agencies like Archaeological Survey of India, Port Trust of India, ITDC, Railways etc. for development of places of tourist interest, illumination and preservation of monuments, development of cruise terminals etc. and to provide all infrastructure facilities required by the tourists.
