Over 50 Global CEOs including senior officials from the semiconductor, aerospace and defence sectors, have confirmed their participation for the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat summit scheduled to be held next week from January 10-12. “Already we have confirmation for 50-75 global CEOs who will be attending the summit,” SJ Haider, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries department said during his interaction with the media at Gandhinagar on Friday. He however remained non-committal regarding the attendance of Tesla founder Elon Musk at the summit where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also remain present. Ministers and officials from Gujarat government expect Tesla to park its first India-investment in Gujarat.

Officials who are overseeing the preparations for the Vibrant Gujarat summit said that a large contingent of CEOs from the semiconductor industry have already confirmed their presence for the summit. This includes Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology, which recently began constructing its first semiconductor unit at Sanand near Ahmedabad. The other dignitaries from the sector include Ajit Manocha, President of Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), USA; Shankar Trivedi, Global Senior VP, Nvidia Corporation, USA; Bob Buttermore, senior VP, Rockwell Automation, USA; Kazuya Nakajo, Executive Vice-President, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO); Jeffery Chun, Simmtech; YJ Chen, CEO, Vedanta Display.

Aerospace, Defence

From the aerospace and defence sectors, representatives scheduled to attend the summit spread over three days include Ashmita Sethi, President and Country Head, Pratt and Whitney; Venkat Katkuri, Head of India and South Asia, Airbus Defence and Space; Sukaran Singh, CEO, Tata Advanced Systems; Saket Chaturvedi, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL Ltd; Gopi Ramesh Dharanidharan, MRO Lead, Adani Defence and Aerospace and Mohammed Saharan, VP, Emirates, among others.

The other global heads of the industry who have confirmed participation include Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India Pvt Ltd; Rizwan Soomar, CEO (North Africa and India Subcontinent) of DP World; Yusuffali MA, CMD of Lulu Group; Kenichi Ayukawa, Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motor Corporation; Rei Kimura, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India; Tomonori Terai, Managing Director, Hitachi Zosen India, among others.

Apart from senior ministers from the Centre, other dignitaries including BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India, Janmejaya Sinha, CMD, BCG India and S Somnath, chairman, ISRO are also expected to be present.

Vladimir Kazbekov, VP and COO of Shanghai headquartered New Development Bank, Jonathan Goldner, Chief Executive (Asia and Middle East) at APM Terminals, Mark-Simon Benjamin, Business Manager, Port of Rotterdam are among the senior industry representatives who are expected to attend the event.

The Gujarat government on Saturday said over 5,500 personnel from the Gujarat Police will be deployed for the Vibrant Gujarat summit where heads of various countries are expected to visit. Partner countries for the event like Japan, Australia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Germany, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Norway, Ukraine, Estonia, Mozambique, Netherlands, Slovak Republic, UAE, Morocco, Rwanda, Finland, Thailand, Poland, Russia and Malaysia and Mauritius are expected to hold their respective “country seminars” as part of the summit.