Over 5.56 lakh FIRs have been registered across the country under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which has replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, since July 1, a senior official of the Union Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

Sharing details of achievements of 100 days of Modi 3.0, the senior officer of the MHA stated that a mobile and web application, ‘NCRB SANKALAN of Criminal Laws,’ has been designed to help users navigate the new criminal laws, and to date, it has been downloaded approximately 5.85 lakh times.

Also, the CCTNS Technical Support Call Centre with helpline number (14415) has been set up by NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau) to assist States and UTs in the smooth implementation of the new laws.

From July 1 until September 3, a total of 5.56 lakh FIRs have been registered in the country under the BNS, the official said.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act have replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

He also said that all States and UTs have onboarded various apps such as e-Sakshya, for capturing, storing, and retrieving evidence through videography and photography.

Similarly, the Nyay Shruti app, for efficient and secure communication between all pillars of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) ecosystem; and its POC has been completed at Delhi and Chandigarh.

The official also stated that the e-summons application to facilitate the electronic delivery of summons and warrants from courts to police stations, and subsequently to the concerned individuals has been shared with all States and UTs for their usage.

Disaster management

According to the official, around ₹12,554 crore has been sanctioned so far from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, National Disaster Response Fund, State Disaster Mitigation Fund and State Disaster Response Fund to various States for urban flood management, fire services, glacial lake outburst flood risk mitigation and other disaster mitigation.

The official stated that glacial lake outburst flood mitigation programme for four States with an outlay of ₹150 crore will help Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh to adopt various structural and non-structural mitigation measures to address the risks of GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood).

An outlay of ₹2,514.36 crore has been earmarked with the help of States for Integrated Urban Flood Management Project for some cities, he added.