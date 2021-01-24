Over 63.41 million have got their Covid shots all over the world

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Over 63.41 million Covid vaccinations were carried out all over the world, with the US accounting for nearly a third of total vaccinations till Saturday, according to Our World in Data, an online publication run by a research team based in the University of Oxford in the UK. China has so far inoculated 15 million people, while the UK has given Covid-19 vaccine shots to 6.33 million beneficiaries.
However, India has taken only six days to roll out one million vaccine doses. This count is higher than countries like the US and the UK. The UK took 18 days, whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one-million mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.
More than 31,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in five States on the ninth day of the massive countrywide Covid-19 vaccination programme.
According to a Health Ministry statement, 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7.30 pm on Sunday in States including Haryana (907), Karnataka (2,472), Punjab (1,007), Rajasthan (24,586) and Tamil Nadu (2,494). It said 693 sessions were held till 6.30 pm.
The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) (till 7.30 pm Sunday) through 28,613 sessions, as per the provisional report.
In terms of population coverage, Israel is at the top as it has already given at least one shot to nearly 40 per cent of the population. The UAE, which covered a quarter of its population with one dose, and the UK, which offered 9.3 per cent of the population one dose of the vaccine, are second and third on the list.
India, on the other hand, has covered only 0.11 per cent of its population till date.
