Over 64 lakh passengers carried on January 4 through Vande Bharat Mission

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on January 05, 2022

Over 23,923 carried 2,954,211 passengers since the inception of this initiative.   -  AP

‘Vande Bharat Mission’ is an initiative for repatriation flights for Indians stranded abroad due to Covid-19

Mumbai, January 5

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that through its ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, an initiative for repatriation flights for Indians stranded abroad due to Covid-19, has carried close to 64,33,703 passengers as on January 4. Till date, the mission has flown 47,839 flights.

15 phases

The Vande Bharat flights have had over 15 phases and are being organised through the State-owned Air India which was recently divested.

The total number of over 23,916 inbound flights since May 2019 with over 34,79,492 inbound passengers.

Speaking about the outbound flights, the Ministry said that over 23,923 carried 2,954,211 passengers since the inception of this initiative.

Published on January 05, 2022

