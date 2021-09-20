News

Over 79.58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 20, 2021

More than 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline

More than 79.58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Further, more than 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Over 5.43 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs to enable better planning, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting States and UTs by providing them with Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

Published on September 20, 2021

Covid-19
coronavirus
