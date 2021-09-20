Over 79.58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
More than 79.58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
Further, more than 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline.
Over 5.43 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.
Also see: Covid-19 vaccination: India crosses the 80-crore mark in total doses administered
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs to enable better planning, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting States and UTs by providing them with Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...