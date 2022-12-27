Over 829 million cyber-attacks were blocked in Q4 2022, a majority of 59 per cent of the attacks were on websites in India, according to a report by application security company Indusface.

The ‘State of Application Security Q4, 2022 Report’ saw a sharp rise in the intensity and frequency of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and Bot attacks in Q4 compared to Q3, 2022.The report is an outcome of the analysis of more than 1400 applications.

Revenue perspective

From a revenue perspective, mid-market companies with revenue between $10 million to $1 billion have been subjected to 45 per cent of the cyber attacks and only 21 per cent were large enterprises with over $1 billion in revenue. On the other hand, small businesses accounted for 34 per cent of attacks which implies that every business is at risk of such attacks, the report noted.

Ashish Tandon, Founder and CEO, Indusface, said, “In this quarter, we saw almost 20 applications of a healthcare customer get targeted by DDoS attacks. We also saw a SaaS application hit with a 2TB attack. In both cases, the attacks were quickly thwarted with AI sending out anomaly alerts and managed services teams deploying surgical rules.”

Custom rules

According to the report, the ability to create custom rules has stood out as a key enabler of cyber security. On average, each enterprise deploys 48 custom rules, and 60 per cent of all attacks were blocked using these custom rules. The report also highlights the increase in ‘virtual patching’ as a measure to protect applications at the web application firewall level. DDoS attacks affected 32 per cent of all apps during the last 60 days of the observation period.

The top three segments vulnerable to the attacks are banking, insurance, and other finance companies, followed by IT services and manufacturing companies. SaaS/IT products and retail/e-commerce also have a representation of 9 per cent each. As far as the region is concerned, 59 per cent of the websites are in India, followed by 23 per cent in US and Canada, the report said.