Over 90 per cent of people in TN got their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The 20th mega vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu on Saturday saw 10.17 lakh persons getting vaccinated to take the total number of doses to 9.20 crore. With this, 90.30 per cent of the State’s population have got their first dose and 68.66 per cent the second, says a release issued by Health Minister M Subramanian.

Due to the mega vaccination on Saturday, there would be no vaccination on Sunday, he said in a release.

Meanwhile, the number of new Covid cases in the State declined further to 24,418 on Saturday as against 26,533 on Friday. After 27,885 patients recovered, the number of active cases stood at 2,08,350.

There were 46 deaths registered and 1,40,979 samples tested.

Chennai reported 4,508 new infections (5,256 on Friday) and Coimbatore 3,309 (3,448 (3,629).