‘Ownership of land, house plays a key role in country’s development’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of the first set of property cards under the ‘SVAMITVA’ scheme, describing the scheme as a “historic move” that will transform rural India.
It maybe recalled that Modi had in April this year on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day (April 24) launched the ‘SVAMITVA’ scheme as a central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. SVAMITVA stands for ‘Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas’.
Interacting with the beneficiaries of the scheme through video conferencing on Sunday, Modi said that those who have got property cards under the scheme will have a right, a legal document of owning their houses. He added the country has taken another major step towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat, as the scheme helps in making rural India self-reliant.
“Today one lakh people have got ownership letters for their houses. Many congratulations to those who have downloaded their ownership card”, Modi said during the event.
The launch has enabled one lakh property holders to download their property cards through the SMS link delivered on their mobile phones. The beneficiaries of the scheme are from 763 villages across six States including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.
Modi said one lakh beneficiaries from Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been handed over the legal papers of their houses today and promised to give such property cards to every household in the next 3-4 years in every village of the country. Modi said he also believed the ownership will become a great medium to end many disputes in villages.
Prime Minister said ownership of land and house plays a big role in the development of the country. He added when there is a record of property, citizens gain confidence and new avenues of investment open. Loan is easily available from the bank on record of property, employment and self-employment avenues open. But the difficulty is that today only one third of the population in the world has a record of their property legally. He added the property card will clear the way to buy and sell property without any dispute for the villagers.
He said many youths in the village these days want to do something on their own. After getting the property card, easy access to loans from banks on their houses would be ensured. He said with the new technology like using drones in mapping and survey, accurate land records of every village can be created. Due to accurate land records, development related work in the village will also be easier which would be another benefit of these property cards.
