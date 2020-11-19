Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Phase II trials finds it safe in older healthy adults

The Oxford-AstraZeneca combine’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is seen to be safe in older, healthy adults, according early stage results published in The Lancet.

The vaccine “shows similar safety and immunogenicity results in healthy older adults (aged 56 years and over) to those seen in adults aged 18-55 years,” a note from the journal said.

This comes close on the heels of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s announcement yesterday, that their vaccine showed 95 per cent efficacy from late-stage Phase-III trials which was consistent across age, gender and race.

The latest study on the Oxford vaccine-candidate’s Phase-II trials said that “the vaccine causes few side effects, and induces immune responses in both parts of the immune system in all age groups and at low and standard dose — provoking a T-cell response within 14 days of the first dose of vaccination (ie a cellular immune response, it could find and attack cells infected with the virus), and an antibody response within 28 days of the booster dose of vaccination (ie humoral immune response, it could find and attack the virus when it was circulating in the blood or lymphatic system).”

Phase-III trials are ongoing to confirm these results, as well as how effective the vaccine is in protecting against Covid-19 in a broader range of people, including older adults with underlying health conditions, a note from the journal said. India’s Serum Institute has a production and distribution alliance on the vaccine for low- and middle-income countries.

Older, more susceptible

Explaining the significance of the study, lead author Professor Andrew Pollard, University of Oxford, said: “Immune responses from vaccines are often lessened in older adults because the immune system gradually deteriorates with age, which also leaves older adults more susceptible to infections. As a result, it is crucial that Covid-19 vaccines are tested in this group who are also a priority group for immunisation.”

Co-author Maheshi Ramasamy, University of Oxford, UK, added: “The robust antibody and T-cell responses seen in older people in our study are encouraging. The populations at greatest risk of serious Covid-19 disease include people with existing health conditions and older adults. We hope that this means our vaccine will help to protect some of the most vulnerable people in society, but further research will be needed before we can be sure.”

The new study is the fifth published clinical trial of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 tested in an older adult population. Other Covid-19 vaccines have also been shown to generate immune responses in older adults, but it can be difficult to compare results between different studies. One study has shown similar immune responses in young and old adults (Moderna mRNA vaccine), while other trials have suggested lower measured responses in older adults, compared to younger adults receiving the same vaccine (CanSino single dose adenovirus-vector vaccine and SinoPharm/Beijing Institute of Biological Products inactivated viral vaccine), the note said.

Healthy participants

In the phase-II trial published today, 560 participants (160 aged 18-55 years, 160 aged 56-69 years, and 240 aged 70 or over) were split into 10 groups where they received either the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine at a low or standard dose, or a control vaccine (the meningococcal conjugate vaccine). Participants aged over 55 years were also split into groups and either given a single dose of vaccine, or two doses 28 days apart.

Study recruitment occurred during a national lockdown in the UK when vulnerable individuals were advised to self-isolate. For this reason, the study includes only healthy participants and not those with co-morbidities or who are frail, the note clarified.