P Chidambaram files nomination for Rajya Sabha from TN

Our Bureau | Updated on: May 30, 2022
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram files his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai on Monday

DMK has given one Rajya Sabha seat in the state to Congress

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday filed his nomination for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. The DMK has given one Rajya Sabha seat to its key ally Congress.

The Congress on Sunday released a list of ten candidates — including Chidambaram, Ajay Maken and Jairam Ramesh — for Rajya Sabha seats in seven states.

Chidambaram was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri; former TNCC Chiefs EVKS Elangovan and KV Thangkabalu; and Tamil Nadu Ministers Duraimurugan, PK Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian when filing the nomination.

Published on May 30, 2022
