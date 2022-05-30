P Chidambaram files nomination for Rajya Sabha from TN

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday filed his nomination for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. The DMK has given one Rajya Sabha seat to its key ally Congress.

The Congress on Sunday released a list of ten candidates — including Chidambaram, Ajay Maken and Jairam Ramesh — for Rajya Sabha seats in seven states.

Chidambaram was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri; former TNCC Chiefs EVKS Elangovan and KV Thangkabalu; and Tamil Nadu Ministers Duraimurugan, PK Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian when filing the nomination.