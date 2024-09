Pabitra Narayan emerged the clear winner in the Kochi round of The Hindu businessline Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024

The Kochi regional round of the 21st edition of The Hindu businessline Cerebration Quiz 2024 took place on September 29th, featuring six brilliant participants. After an intense showdown spanning four competitive rounds, Pabitra Narayan emerged victorious with 75 points. Puneet J secured second place with 45 points, and Rabi Sankar Saha came in third with 40 points.

This prestigious corporate quiz championship, organised by businessline is open to corporate executives, business professionals, and undiscovered bright minds, offering a grand prize of ₹1.5 lakh, with ₹75,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for the third.

The initial online screening round attracted over 3,600 participants, showcasing the quiz’s widespread appeal and reach. The competition aims to identify the top quizzing talents from six cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, culminating in a grand finale.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of The Hindu businessline, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for an engaging evening of quizzing brilliance. His address was followed a brief address by D. Subhakar, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Bengaluru, and Sali PS, Vice President, Ritnand Balved Education Foundation, wishing the participants for the regional round.

The quiz was hosted by the charismatic Ajay Poonia, who kept the audience on the edge of their seats with his quick wit and engaging questions.

Quiz enthusiasts can relive the excitement by watching the top six finalists go head-to-head at thbl.news/BLQ2024CHSM or by scanning the QR code provided.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is presented by title partner JK Tyre, powered by IndianOil XP95, in association with BSE, and with Amity University, Bengaluru, as the University Partner.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz, now in its 21st year, has become a hallmark event for the corporate quizzing community in India. Known for its challenging questions and high stakes, the quiz not only brings out the competitive spirit but also serves as a platform for professionals to showcase their knowledge, critical thinking, and quick problem-solving abilities.

Stay tuned as the top winners from each region will now gear up for the grand finale happening on October 20 at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai, where the best minds from across the nation will battle it out for the ultimate title.

To view the full Kochi event, scan this QR code.