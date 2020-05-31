News

Pain of poor and labourers cannot be explained in words: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 31, 2020 Published on May 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  RV Moorthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis and that their pain cannot be explained in words.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi said all classes of people have suffered during the pandemic but it is the poor who have suffered the worst.

Everyone is working to help them, he said, and highlighted the railways’ exercise to transport huge numbers of migrant workers to their home.

The Prime Minister also asked people to be “extra careful” and stick to precautions like maintaining social distance and wearing masks as the economy gradually opens up.

He noted that a big part of economy has reopened, with railway and air traffic being resumed partially and set to be scaled up in the coming says. “You need to be extra careful now,” he said.

The problem suffered by the poor during the crisis has been a reason for introspection and served lessons for future, he said, noting the it has underscored the pain of the country’s eastern region which has lagged behind other regions in development.

The pandemic has hit every corner of the world and India is also not untouched by it, he said as he spoke about the pain of the people.

Modi noted how India has fared much better than many parts of the world in fighting the pandemic and also lauded innovative spirit and the sense of service shown by people in different parts of the country.

Published on May 31, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
migration
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NASA resumes human spaceflight from US soil with historic SpaceX launch
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.