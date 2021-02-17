Pakistan, Bangladesh among 9 countries invited by India for Covid-19 workshop

India has invited nine countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to participate in a workshop it is hosting on Covid-19 management on Thursday.

“Each country has been invited to participate in a one-plus-one format. It is expected that the Health Secretary of the invited country and the head of its technical team in charge of Covid management will participate,” an official tracking the matter told BusinessLine.

Other countries that received India’s invitation are Mauritius, the Seychelles, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives.

India’s Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will chair the event which will focus on experiences, good practices and the way forward.

All invited countries, with the exception of Pakistan, have received Covid-19 vaccines as gifts from India. Some, like Bangladesh, have also been supplied vaccines on a commercial basis.