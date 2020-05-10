Pakistan ‘fully complied’ with ICJ judgement on Kulbhushan Jadhav, says official

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Pakistan said on Sunday that it has “fully complied” with the ICJ’s judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, days after India’s lead counsel asserted that New Delhi had hoped it might be able to persuade Islamabad through “back channel” to release the Indian death-row convict.
Jadhav, the 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.
Senior advocate Harish Salve was the lead counsel for India in the Jadhav case at the Hague-based ICJ which ruled in July last year that Pakistan must undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.
“We were hoping that through backchannel, we may be able to persuade Pakistan to let him go. If they want to say on the humanitarian ground or whatever, we want him back. We said, let him go. Because it has become a big ego problem in Pakistan. So, we were hoping that they will let him go. They haven’t,” Salve said on May 3 while speaking online from London.
“We have written four-five letters. They just keep on denying. I think we have reached a point where we have to decide now whether we want to go back to ICJ for consequential directions because Pakistan has not moved ahead,” he said.
Responding to Salve’s remarks, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Islamabad had noted the statements made by India’s legal counsel in the Jadhav case.
While suggesting that India may have to go back to ICJ, Salve has made certain statements which are contrary to the facts of the case, she said.
“We firmly reject the Indian Counsel’s baseless and inaccurate assertion that Pakistan has not complied with the ICJ’s judgment in the case. Pakistan has fully complied with the judgment and remains committed to continue doing so as the case proceeds further,” Farooqui said.
She said Pakistan granted India consular access to Jadhav and was processing measures for effective review and reconsideration as per the guidelines provided by the ICJ in its judgment.
Being a responsible state, Pakistan abides by all its international obligations, the Spokesperson said.
“It is regrettable that Mr Salve has chosen to make statements which are inaccurate and misrepresent facts,” she said.
In its 42-page order, the world court, while rejecting Pakistan’s objection to the admissibility of the Indian application in the case, had held that “a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review” of the sentence of Jadhav.
The bench, however, rejected some remedies sought by India, including annulment of the military court’s decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.
The ICJ upheld India’s stand that Pakistan had “breached” the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which gives countries the right to consular access when their nationals are arrested abroad.
Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.
However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
Aggressive capex, manufacturing capabilities for US and a change in domestic strategy make the stock ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...