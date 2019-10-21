News

Pakistan rejects India’s claim of destroying terror camps in PoK

PTI Islamabad | Updated on October 21, 2019 Published on October 21, 2019

The Pakistan military has rejected as “false” the Indian Army’s assertion that it targeted at least three terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said India is welcome to take any foreign diplomat or media to the site to “prove” its claim on the ground.

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday that six to ten Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps were destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to Rawat’s claim, Pakistan’s military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in a midnight tweet expressed disappointment at Rawat’s assertions.

“The Indian Army chief’s statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment,” Ghafoor said. “There are no camps let alone targeting those. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat/media to ‘prove’ it on the ground,” he said.

He said that the “propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership especially since Pulwama incident is detrimental to peace in the region.”

Such false claims by the Indian Army are being made to suit vested domestic interests. This is against professional military ethos, Ghafoor said.

