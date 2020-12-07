Paper mills deny shortage of kraft paper

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Paper mills have blamed rising waste paper cost for recent increase in prices of kraft paper supplied to corrugated box makers.
This is in contrast to the user industry blaming the paper mills for hiking prices by creating artificial shortage.
Lalit Garg, Chairman (Paper Committee), Material Recycling Association of India, said kraft paper prices have just now reached the pre-Covid level of ₹27 a kg for 18 bf (bursting factor) after falling to ₹19-20 during the pandemic, due to weak demand.
Paper mills had incurred huge loss as the waste paper inventory they were holding during Covid outbreak was of high cost; besides, labour was given salary during lockdown, and there were other overheads, he said.
As demand revived over the last few months, waste paper prices started moving up, forcing paper mills to hike finished product prices to the pre-Covid levels of ₹27 a kg in most of the western region.
Corrugated industry ‘boxed’ by sharp rise in kraft paper prices
Earlier, the Federation of Corrugated Box Manufacturers of India said the unprecedented steep escalation of price of kraft paper by paper mills is the major hurdle while consuming industries, using boxes for packaging, are not willing to absorb the cost increase, making business unviable for box manufacturers.
The price of waste paper, the key raw material, which was at $100 a tonne during pre-Covid times, has more than doubled to $200-220 a tonne. Even worse, he said, imported waste paper prices are still going up and expected to go up in the near future as the waste paper generated and collected in developed countries such as the US and Europe has fallen substantially due to Covid pandemic.
Chinese paper mills are stocking up the waste paper supplies available in overseas markets as the Chinese government has proposed a ban on waste paper imports from January. This has led to shortage of waste paper in global markets and escalation in prices.
Both China and India import their waste paper primarily from the US and Europe for kraft paper manufacturing.
Despite high raw material cost, all the paper mills are working at 100 per cent capacity and there is no possibility of paper mills cutting production to push up price.
The Indian paper market is highly fragmented and intensely competitive, with no single mill holding more than one per cent market share at national level. There are around 800 paper mills, producing about 30 million tonnes of various grades of paper.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...