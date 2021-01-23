News

‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations: PM Modi pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 23, 2021 Published on January 23, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, and said that a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.

Modi will be in West Bengal on Saturday to address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary.

“Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi. “A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country,” he said.

The government has decided to observe January 23 as ‘Parakram Diwas’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.

festivals and holidays
