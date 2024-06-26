Paras Health has appointed retired Indian Administrative Service officer UP Singh as an Independent Director on its Board. He brings with him over 37 years of expertise in governance, policy formulation and strategic management.

Also read: Paras Healthcare breaks ground for 300 bed hospital

His experience of directing public sector enterprises and serving on the boards of major corporations, including Maharatna and Navratna companies, equips him to provide invaluable oversight and strategic direction for Paras Health’s continued success.

Additionally, his vast experience in serving the public will provide valuable insights in delivering exceptional healthcare services to the public.

Dr Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Health, said Singh’s expertise in governance and strategic management will be instrumental as the company continues to innovate and elevate healthcare offerings.

Singh said effective governance and stakeholder engagement are crucial in both public service and corporate governance and committed to supporting Paras Health in its mission to enhance patient care and operational excellence.

He retired as Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Textiles in October 2022. During his tenure, he spearheaded initiatives such as the PLI Scheme for Textiles and PM-MITRA Park, contributing to record-high textile exports. Prior to this, he served as Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, leading initiatives such as Namami Gange, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Swachh Bharat Mission-II.

Launched its first hospital in Gurugram in 2006 and since then it has grown into a corporate healthcare chain providing multi-specialty tertiary care services across 6 states in 8 cities including Patna, Panchkula, Kanpur, Ranchi, Udaipur, Srinagar, and Darbhanga, totalling over 2,000 beds. The key specialties include Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Orthopedics, Oncology and Gastroenterology.