Pariksha Pe Charcha registration begins today, here’s how to apply

The registrations for 2022 Pariksha Pe Charcha is said to begin on December 28 (Tuesday). The annual edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech is said to be held next year before exams. The registrations will begin on December 28 and end on January 20. Students and teachers can register for the programme online via mygov.in web portal.

PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat speech said that, “Every year I discuss similar subjects with students in Pariksha Pe Charcha; this year also I am planning to have a discussion with students before exams. The registration is opening from December 28 in Mygov.in web portal and goes on till January 20.”

“Under Pariksha Pe Charcha, an online competition will also be organised for students between classes 9th and 12th, teachers and parents, I would like all to participate,” added PM Modi.

The competition is only for students between class 9th and 12th. Parents and teachers will also be allowed to participate in the competitions arranged for them. This year too, due to Covid-19, Pariksha Pe Charcha will be conducted online.

How to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha

Step 1: Go to Google Chrome

Step 2: Search for MyGov.in web portal

Step 3: Under What’s New category, check on the campaign link

Step 4: Click on the image which reads Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Step 5: New page will open where candidates can register themselves by providing necessary details

Step 6: Click on Register Now

Step 7: Candidates should also take a printout of the copy for future references