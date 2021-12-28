Pariksha Pe Charcha registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The registrations for 2022 Pariksha Pe Charcha is said to begin on December 28 (Tuesday). The annual edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech is said to be held next year before exams. The registrations will begin on December 28 and end on January 20. Students and teachers can register for the programme online via mygov.in web portal.
PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat speech said that, “Every year I discuss similar subjects with students in Pariksha Pe Charcha; this year also I am planning to have a discussion with students before exams. The registration is opening from December 28 in Mygov.in web portal and goes on till January 20.”
“Under Pariksha Pe Charcha, an online competition will also be organised for students between classes 9th and 12th, teachers and parents, I would like all to participate,” added PM Modi.
The competition is only for students between class 9th and 12th. Parents and teachers will also be allowed to participate in the competitions arranged for them. This year too, due to Covid-19, Pariksha Pe Charcha will be conducted online.
Step 1: Go to Google Chrome
Step 2: Search for MyGov.in web portal
Step 3: Under What’s New category, check on the campaign link
Step 4: Click on the image which reads Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022
Step 5: New page will open where candidates can register themselves by providing necessary details
Step 6: Click on Register Now
Step 7: Candidates should also take a printout of the copy for future references
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...