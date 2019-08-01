Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (amendment) Bill 2019

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Parliament on Thursday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (amendment) Bill 2019.
The Bill--which was earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha--was passed by the Lok Sabha today after nearly three hour long discussion on the amendments.
The lower house approved the Bill after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the discussions on the amendments moved by the Government. As many as eight amendments to seven sections in the IBC have now been amended.
Among other things, the Bill seeks to ensure timely admission of Insolvency cases and timely completion within newly set deadline of 330 days (it was 270 days earlier).The resolution plan under the corporate Insolvency resolution process will also be binding on the Centre, State and local authorities.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider buying the stock of TVS Motor Company at current levels.
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...