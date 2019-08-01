Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (amendment) Bill 2019

Parliament on Thursday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (amendment) Bill 2019.

The Bill--which was earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha--was passed by the Lok Sabha today after nearly three hour long discussion on the amendments.

The lower house approved the Bill after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the discussions on the amendments moved by the Government. As many as eight amendments to seven sections in the IBC have now been amended.

Among other things, the Bill seeks to ensure timely admission of Insolvency cases and timely completion within newly set deadline of 330 days (it was 270 days earlier).The resolution plan under the corporate Insolvency resolution process will also be binding on the Centre, State and local authorities.

