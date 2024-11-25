The first day of the Winter Session saw no business conducted with both the Houses of Parliament getting adjourned for the day just an hour after convening on Monday.

Parliament proceedings were suspended for Monday after opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) disrupted it demanding a discussion over bribery allegations against the Adani Group. Opposition attempts in the Rajya Sabha to raise discussion on the Adani bribery allegations issue was disallowed.

Both Houses will now meet on Wednesday. On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu will lead a commemorative event at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex celebrating 75 years of India’s Constitution. The ceremony will see the presence of Vice- President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla among others.

PM Slams Opposition

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons at the Parliament House, Prime Minister took a dig at the Opposition parties, noting that those who have been continuously rejected by the people 80-90 times do not allow discussions to take place in the Parliament.

Modi noted that such disruption tactics were hindering new Parliamentarians from contributing meaningfully to the Parliament proceedings with their fresh and novel ideas.

Modi also highlighted the significance of the Session marking the beginning of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution.

He expressed hope that the Winter Session of Parliament will be very productive and give a boost to India’s global standing.

“Some people who have been rejected by the people are constantly trying to control Parliament through hooliganism by a handful of people. The people of the country count all their actions and when the time comes, they also punish them.

But the most painful thing is that the new parliamentarians bring new ideas, new energy and they do not belong to any one party but to all parties. Some people usurp their rights, and they do not even get the opportunity to speak in the House...But those who have been continuously rejected by the people 80-90 times do not allow discussions to take place in Parliament. They neither respect the spirit of democracy, nor do they understand the importance of people’s aspirations. They have no responsibility towards them, they are unable to understand them and the result is that they never live up to the expectations of the people”, Modi lamented, without naming the Opposition parties or specifically any of their MPs.

Modi said the last phase of 2024 is underway, and the country is preparing for 2025. “This Session of Parliament is special in several ways and the most important thing is the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution. Tomorrow, in the Samvidhan Sadan, everyone will celebrate the 75th year of our Constitution,” Modi said.