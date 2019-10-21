Parliament: Winter session to start from November 18

The next session of Parliament will be held from November 18 to December 13, sources said, adding that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated it to the secretariats of both Houses.

Several bills are likely to be taken up during the Winter Session. Further, two crucial ordinances are on the list to be converted into law during the session.

Read also: Finance Minister unleashes corporate ‘animal spirits’

One ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest a slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019. The second ordinance, also released in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.

Read more: Cabinet clears e-cigarette ban ordinance

In the last two years, winter sessions have been convened on November 21 and ended in the first week of January.