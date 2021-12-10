Parliamentarians’ help for deputation posting will invite action, CBIC tells employees

Pushing the case with the help of parliamentarians for posting on deputation will invite trouble for staff and officials, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has cautioned.

The apex body at Central-level for Custom Duty, Central Excise and GST said it has taken a serious view of the matter. “It is informed that all such acts will invite appropriate action including disciplinary action, as per extant rules in all such cases,” the board said in an Office Memorandum (OM).

The board said it has been receiving numerous deputations’ appointment requests on personal grounds to ex-cadre posts of subordinate offices of CBIC as well as outside offices of various Ministries/Departments in the grades of Group ‘B’ (non-gazette) & group ‘C’. Substantially, these requests are being forwarded from Members of Parliament (MP) beside others for their favorable consideration.

The tax body quoted rule 20 of CCS (Conduct Rules), 1964, in its order which said: “No Government servant shall bring or attempt to bring any political or other outside influence to bear import any superior authority to further his interests in respect of matters of his/her service under the government.”

Also read: Petroleum products inclusion under GST will have revenue implications: CBIC to Kerala HC

The board attached previous instructions for highlighting the mechanism for pressing a claim or seeking redressal of grievance. In one of such instructions, it has been said that for this, the proper course for her/him is to address the immediate official superior or Head of office, or such other authority at the appropriate level who is competent to deal with the matter in the organisation. Such grievances should not be sent through Public Grievances (PG) portal as it is for general public.

“Such submission of representation directly to other authorities, bypassing the prescribed channel of communication, has to be viewed seriously and appropriate action should be taken against those who violate these instructions,” it said.

Disciplinary action

In one of instructions of Personnel Ministry, it was said that submission of representation to the Prime Minister, Minister, Secretary (Personnel) and other direct authorities directly, bypassing prescribed channel of communication, has to be viewed seriously and disciplinary action should be taken against those who violated.

OM noted the fact that instructions about using proper channel have been issued on a regular basis. However, the problem persists. There is also a provision that if an appeal or petition has not been disposed within a month, an interim reply will be sent to the petitioner. However, officials say, there have been instances when concerned applicant approached higher authorities without waiting for action from appropriate lower authority.

Instructions, issued in 1952, clearly said once lower authority reject the petition or representation, refuse relief or takes more and more time, then representation can be made to higher authorities which include the President or the Prime Minister but only through proper channel.