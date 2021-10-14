Passenger vehicles sales decline 41% YoY in September

The domestic total passenger vehicles (PVs) wholesales (dispatches to the dealers) declined by 41 per cent in September on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 1,60,070 units as compared with 2,72,027 units, mainly due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, which is a major concern for the industry.

According to the monthly sales data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger cars segment sales declined by 61 per cent to 64,235 units during the month as compared with 1,63,981 units in September 2020.

Similarly, the utility vehicles segment sales declined by 9 per cent YoY to 87,720 units in September as against 96,633 units in the corresponding month last year.

Two-wheeler segment

In the two-wheelers segment, while the dispatches of scooter declined by 7 per cent YoY to 5,17,239 units (against 5,56,205 units) during the month, motorcycles sales declined by more than 22 per cent to 9,48,161 units (against 12,24,117 units in 2020).

This has led to an overall decline of 17 per cent YoY in the total two-wheeler wholesales in the domestic market to 15,28,472 units as compared with 18,49,546 units in September last year.

“The Indian automobile industry continues to face new challenges. While on one hand, we are seeing a revival in vehicle demand, on the other hand, shortage of semi-conductor chips is causing a major concern for the industry. Many members have curtailed their production plans. Coupled with the festive season demand, this has led to long waiting time for the customers on popular models of some segments,” Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM said.

High raw material prices also continue to be a challenge, he said adding that the industry is taking all possible measures to mitigate the impact of such supply chain issues and optimise production.

“As we enter the festive season, it is still very important to be cautious and follow Covid appropriate behaviour. We are hopeful that with the collaborated efforts of citizens, government and industry, we’ll be able to avoid a third wave and mitigate demand-supply challenges,” Ayukawa added.

Three-wheeler segment

The only segment that grew was the three-wheeler segment by 54 per cent YoY to 29,185 units as compared to 18,976 units in corresponding month last year.

Overall, the grand total of vehicles across all categories declined by 20 per cent YoY to 17,17,728 units in September as compared with 21,40,549 units in September 2020.

“Owing to the semi-conductor shortage, in September there was a drop in production of about 37 per cent for PVs and 17 per cent for two-wheelers.

On the sales front, barring the Covid period, the first half of this year’s sales of PVs are still below 2016-17 levels, that of two-wheelers are below 2011-12 levels,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said.

He added that the sales of commercial vehicles are below 2010-11 levels and that of three-wheelers are still below 2000-01 levels.