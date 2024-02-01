The automobile industry reported positive wholesale (dispatches to dealers) in the passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers segments in January on year-on-year (YoY) basis, but commercial vehicle (CV) segment continued to record decline in sales during the month.

In the PV segment, Maruti Suzuki India reported a growth of 13.20 per cent to 1,66,802 units in its domestic sales during the month compared with 1,47,348 units in the corresponding month last year.

Similarly, the second largest PV manufacturer Hyundai Motor India sold 57,115 units, a growth of 14 per cent against 50,106 units in January 2023.

‘Nexon’ maker Tata Motors also a growth of 12 per cent in domestic wholesales at 53,633 units compared with 47,987 units in the same month last year.

Range of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) maker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said its wholesales in the domestic market grew 30 per cent to 43,068 units (33,040 units).

‘Fortuner’ manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales last month with 23,197 units, a jump of around 81 per cent compared with 12,835 units in corresponding month last year.

Another Japanese subsidiary Honda Cars India recorded 11 per cent growth to 8,681 units in the domestic market against 7,821 units in January 2023. The company said it recorded its highest-ever exports 4,531 units during the month.

“Entering the new year, our models have consistently contributed to our sales volume, reflecting a positive demand for our lineup. Honda Elevate maintains its strong performance, gaining growing preference and momentum month after month,” Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, said.

Renault India and Volkswagen India also reported double-digit growth in their sales during the month on a yearly basis.

However, ‘Carens’ maker Kia India reported a decline of 17 per cent in sales at 23,769 units in January compared with 28,634 units in January 2023.

MG Motor India and Skoda India reported decline of seven per cent and 37.74 per cent respectively.

In the two-wheeler segment, all manufacturers reported growth. Market leader Hero MotoCorp reported a growth of 20.46 per cent in domestic sales to 4,20,934 units compared with 3,49,437 units in the same month last year.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported a yearly growth of 37.51 per cent to 3,82,512 units last month compared with 2,78,155 units in January 2023.

‘Pulsar’ maker Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company reported double-digit growth in their sales during the month. Royal Enfield reported a growth of 4.21 per cent to 70,556 units (67,702 units).

In the CV segment, except M & M, all other companies including Ashok Leyland, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles and Tata Motors reported decline in sales.

In the tractor segment also, both Escorts Kubota and M&M reported decline in sales in January.

