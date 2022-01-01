Passengers get ‘green gift’ from Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) began 2022 with a new initiative. It offered free saplings of various fruit-bearing plants to willing passengers at the exit of the arrival hall.

On showing their boarding pass, willing passengers received free saplings of fruit-bearing varieties of different plants with a request to nurture the plant for the next three months. This would entitle the passengers to a gift voucher from MIA.

An MIA statement said that passengers were requested to share pictures of them planting the sapling and its progress after 90 days. After this, they will receive a gift voucher on e-mail from MIA.

It said the initiative received enthusiastic response from passengers, especially from those who had space at their residences to plant the sapling and nurture it. Such passengers picked up saplings of their choice.

Around 150 saplings of chikoo, mango, jackfruit, and guava were neatly stacked at the exit of the arrival hall of the airport. The choice was between Neelam, Mallika, Alphonso and Banganapalli varieties of mango; honey and gum less varieties of jackfruit; and Arka Kirana, Pink Guava, Malaysian Jambu and Pink Jambu varieties of guava.

Mango and guava plant saplings emerged the hot favourites among passengers, Mangaluru International Airport said.