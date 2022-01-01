Passengers get ‘green gift’ from Mangaluru airport

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) began 2022 with a new initiative. It offered free saplings of various fruit-bearing plants to willing passengers at the exit of the arrival hall.
On showing their boarding pass, willing passengers received free saplings of fruit-bearing varieties of different plants with a request to nurture the plant for the next three months. This would entitle the passengers to a gift voucher from MIA.
An MIA statement said that passengers were requested to share pictures of them planting the sapling and its progress after 90 days. After this, they will receive a gift voucher on e-mail from MIA.
It said the initiative received enthusiastic response from passengers, especially from those who had space at their residences to plant the sapling and nurture it. Such passengers picked up saplings of their choice.
Around 150 saplings of chikoo, mango, jackfruit, and guava were neatly stacked at the exit of the arrival hall of the airport. The choice was between Neelam, Mallika, Alphonso and Banganapalli varieties of mango; honey and gum less varieties of jackfruit; and Arka Kirana, Pink Guava, Malaysian Jambu and Pink Jambu varieties of guava.
Mango and guava plant saplings emerged the hot favourites among passengers, Mangaluru International Airport said.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...