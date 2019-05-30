Ram Vilas Paswan: A seasoned politician gets another shot at power

Ram Vilas Paswan is a seasoned face in politics in North India and he has had several stints in the Centre and the Bihar government. His political presence predates the Lok Janshakti Party that he founded in November 2000.

Paswan has been a minister in the first United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Before the 2014 election, he joined the National Democratic Alliance, won from the Hajipur Parliamentary constituency and became the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Paswan did not contest in the 2019 elections but will be seeking nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

During his tenure, Paswan had to do his bit of fire fighting during the Nestle Maggi controversy. Paswan also mandated hallmarking of gold across the country through his ministry.

He is often called a weather vane of the shifting political fortunes in Delhi’s power corridors.

Now, Paswan has been pushing his son Chirag to step into his shoes as the LJP chief.