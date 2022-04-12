Paytm now connects users to over 2,100 blood banks

Paytm, owned by One97 Communications has become the first-ever app to integrate eRaktKosh, a centralised blood bank management app set up for helping citizens.

The eRaktKosh platform, built by C-DAC, is an initiative to connect, digitize and streamline the workflow of 2,100+ blood banks across the nation. With the addition of the eRaktKosh feature, Paytm users can track and share real-time information from a wide range of blood banks. It will also allow users to look for contact information and find out the closest blood bank to them .

The eRaktKosh app was developed by the Centre to help citizens track blood stock across blood banks. With this integration, Paytm has expanded the diverse range of digital healthcare facilities available on its app to users under the Paytm Health section.

“We are committed to bringing seamless access to digital healthcare for all our users and the latest step in that direction is the integration of the eRaktKosh feature on the Paytm app. The feature will play a crucial role in the lives of people during emergency situations by allowing them to quickly track and share real-time information about plasma availability at thousands of blood banks located across the country, completely eliminating the need to run from hospital to hospital”, a Paytm spokesperson said.

In addition to the eRaktKosh feature, Paytm Health offers access to many public health facilities, Covid-related services, including online vaccine & booster shot registrations, vaccine certificates, online medicine ordering at discounts, doctor consultation, speciality checkups, lab test bookings and health insurance.