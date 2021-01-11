Paytm Payments Bank leads market with 6 million FASTags

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Monday announced that it is the leading issuer of FASTag in the country with over 6 million FASTags, as more citizens avail the service with the government extending the deadline for its adoption.

Paytm FASTag has gained popularity amongst users in the country due to its seamless onboarding and integration process which requires minimum documentation, instant activation and unmatched customer care support. PPBL has now enabled cashless toll payments across 250 plazas in the country, a statement issued by PPBL said.

Paytm FASTag has become the country’s most preferred toll payment method as it allows users to directly pay from the Paytm Wallet. Users do not need to create any separate account or download a wallet to recharge their FASTags.

Satish Gupta, MD & CEO, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, “It has been our humble endeavour to empower Indians with the same convenience and seamlessness on-road that our app provides to our users in their daily lives. The innovations that we have made in technology and the deep trust in our bank has helped us become the leading issuer of FASTags in the country. Users have embraced the convenience of paying for tolls directly from their Paytm Wallet and not create separate accounts.”

“We continuously strive to ensure that customers are always charged the correct toll and have a hasslefree time on the road. We aim to expand our services across the length and breadth of the country and contribute towards building fully digital journeys on highways.”

Paytm Payments Bank is the top issuer and the largest acquiring bank under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme.