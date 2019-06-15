Pellet manufacturers seek higher duty on iron ore exports

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The Pellet Manufacturers’ Association has written to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking an increase in export duty on iron ore from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. The request is for a higher duty on all iron ore that has more than 58 per cent iron.
To realise the nation’s vision of 300 million tonnes steel capacity by 2030-31, adequate availability of iron ore of suitable grade at suitable prices would be crucial to meet the requirement of 236 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) iron ore (with 62 to 65 per cent iron) by 2020 and 480 mtpa by 2030, the letter from PMAI said.
India produced 109 million tonnes of steel in financial year 2018-2019 (from April to January). The association said there had been a multi-fold increase in iron ore exports in the last few years in spite of the 30 per cent duty in place. This is because production costs in India are low and exports are lucrative at present prices despite the duty.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor