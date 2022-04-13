‘People for LIC’ campaign starts in Kerala 

Starting from Kerala, a peoples’ campaign to protest against the privatisation of LIC is on. Named “People for LIC”, the campaign has been initiated with the support of trade unions, social organisations, workers in PSU insurance companies, insurance agents, policyholders, retired officials etc.

Inaugurating the website for the campaign, Elamaram Kareem, CITU leader said the campaign intends to make it an all India movement in line with the farmers’ strike held in the capital. The campaign would be extended to other parts of the country soon.

In the first phase, Kareem said specially trained volunteers of the campaign would approach LIC policyholders to collect their signatures against the selling of equity shares of the insurance company. The volunteers would create awareness of the need to retain LIC in the government sector for the benefit of the people.

As many as 300 workers will be trained for the campaign which will be held in public places and libraries against the decision to privatise LIC. It was decided to conduct 10,000 such campaigns throughout the State, he said.